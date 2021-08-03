   
Brussels mayor threatens to close Botanique tunnel if damage isn’t repaired
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 August, 2021
Latest News:
Firefighters rescue man looking for his cat on...
Brussels mayor threatens to close Botanique tunnel if...
Small parties should return ‘as normally as possible’...
Farmers protest milk prices by bringing tractors to...
Belgium in Brief: Busy Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 August 2021
    Firefighters rescue man looking for his cat on Uccle rooftop
    Brussels mayor threatens to close Botanique tunnel if damage isn’t repaired
    Small parties should return ‘as normally as possible’ soon, says Verlinden
    Farmers protest milk prices by bringing tractors to supermarket
    Belgium in Brief: Busy Brussels
    Belgium’s most polluting industries given billions in allowances by EU
    July sets records for rain, temperatures and lack of sunshine
    €30 million collected for flood victims amid criticism of Red Cross
    Validity theoretical tests extended as driving tests fully booked
    Pukkelpop organises smaller event after cancellation of large-scale festival
    Staycation Spotlight: Pool is Cool
    Water scarcity as floods rage: Belgium’s climate change contradiction
    Daily average of three deaths due to coronavirus
    The Recap: Ghost Flights, Olympic Gold & Sugary Drinks
    New rules on the use of fireworks at football matches
    Over eight million people in Belgium received first vaccine dose
    Belgian city wants to name bridge after Olympic gold medalist Nina Derwael
    EU Covid Certificate now also recognised by Vatican City and San Marino
    Belgium is EU leader when it comes to consuming sugary drinks
    Saint-Josse to add more social housing
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels mayor threatens to close Botanique tunnel if damage isn’t repaired

    Tuesday, 03 August 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    The Botanique tunnel in Brussels and its balustrades. Credit: Belga

    The mayor of Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Emir Kir, has threatened to close the Botanique tunnel in the northeast of Brussels if certain elements of the bridge that are posing a danger to public safety aren’t fixed soon.

    In a detailed report ordered by Kir, it was revealed that certain elements of the balustrade hanging above the entrance to the tunnel have become completely detached and are at risk of falling on vehicles below, both on the Boulevard du Jardin Botanique side and on the Rue Royale side.

    “I am calling on the Region to begin the works to secure this side of the balustrade, without delay. If the work is not carried out within 48 hours, I will be forced to adopt a police decree imposing the temporary closure of the Tunnel,” Kir said in a press release on Tuesday. 

    According to the report, a small push or some weight being put on the balustrades could result in them crumbling.

    The mayor’s office informed the Brussels-Mobility services of the situation when the results of the analysis came in and stressed the urgent need for the Region to act in its capacity as manager of this tunnel, however, this warning was “not followed by concrete action.”

    Related News

     

    On 29 July, the municipal services installed a safety device to prevent any human contact with the balustrades, and at the same time, a letter of formal notice was sent to the Regional Ministry of Mobility and Public Works, requesting that the railings on the tunnel’s side be secured.

    It also called for the necessary works to be carried out to permanently secure and stabilise them to definitively avoid any slipping of elements of any kind within 30 days.

    However, as this has still not been done, according to the municipality, it has increased its pressure on the competent authorities by threatening to close the tunnel temporarily.