   
Belgium in Brief: But When?
Wednesday, 04 August, 2021
Belgium in Brief: But When?
Belgium could start lifting face mask obligation in...
Conings affair: one soldier suspended, several under review...
Tax authorities bill Delhaize parent up to €380...
Children recover from Covid-19 symptoms in an average...
    Belgium could start lifting face mask obligation in September
    Conings affair: one soldier suspended, several under review
    Tax authorities bill Delhaize parent up to €380 million
    Children recover from Covid-19 symptoms in an average of six days
    EU urges US to lift travel restrictions for Europeans
    Military defends itself against criticism to flood response in Belgium
    Unsafe levels of PFOS in blood of 3M factory neighbours
    Covid-19: New hospital admissions up almost 30%
    Why Covid caused longer waits for driving tests
    The Recap: Water Scarcity, Small Parties & Vaccine Certificates
    Temporary housing for over 1,000 families dispaced by storms
    Vaccination figures in Brussels ‘likely’ slightly underestimated
    Thunderstorms on Tuesday and showers throughout the week
    Face masks should be phased out once vaccination campaign is done, experts say
    Belgium takes steps to accept UK’s NHS vaccine certificate
    Extend ‘Turkey Deal’ to Afghan refugees, says State Secretary
    Half of the EU population is fully vaccinated
    ‘Good vibes, great connections’: Hands Up Festival brings Brussels artists closer to audiences
    Firefighters rescue man looking for his cat on Uccle rooftop
    Belgium in Brief: But When?

    Wednesday, 04 August 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Yes, yes, this newsletter has been very UK travel rule obsessed this week, but it’s like watching a snail race a slug over an obstacle course.

    There are plenty of things happening, just really slowly.

    Yesterday brought with it the news that Belgium is looking at what can happen.

    The slug has just started the climbing wall. I’ve not been able to work out how fast he’s travelling yet.

    What we do know, according to Wendy Lee, spokesperson for Belgium’s Federal Public Health Service, is this:

    “We are now looking into the logistics,”

    “The political will to achieve mutual recognition as soon as possible is definitely there.”

    It’s not a lot, but it’s all we’ve got for now.

    Are they looking into it? Yes, but that might not be anything new.

    When will it be concluded? Your guess is as good as mine, but we’re on it.

    Soon? Probably. Before the end of August? Hopefully.

    Your guess is as good as mine, so what is your guess? Let @johnstonjules know.

    1. Belgium could start lifting face mask obligation in September

    Belgium could move away from the face mask obligation in September, and start giving people individual responsibility to wear one when needed, according to vaccinologist Pierre Van Damme. Read more.

    2. Why Covid caused longer waits for driving tests

    Belgium’s driving examination centres have seen a spike in waiting times for practical tests as people rush to get on the roads like never before, in part caused by a reluctance to return to public transport. Read more.

    3. Military defends itself against criticism to flood response in Belgium

    Volunteers and disaster relief workers have been working around the clock in the flood-stricken parts of Belgium, but the Belgian military has come under fire for what’s perceived as a lack of presence on the ground – the same accusations leveled against the Red Cross. Read more.

    4. Tax authorities bill Delhaize parent up to €380 million

    The Belgian tax authorities are ready to present a bill for up to €380 million to Ahold Delhaize, the parent company of the Belgian supermarket chain. Read More.

    5. Unsafe levels of PFOS in blood of 3M factory neighbours

    Blood samples taken from residents in the vicinity of the 3M factory in Zwijndrecht show abnormally high levels of the chemical PFOS, according to a local action group. Read More.

    6. Children recover from Covid-19 symptoms in an average of six days

    Children with symptoms of Covid-19 are usually cured after six days, according to a study published in the journal The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. Read more.

    7. Conings affair: one soldier suspended, several under review

    13 Belgian military personnel had their access to firearms suspended following the Conings affair and several have yet to regain their authorisation. Read more.