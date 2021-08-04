Belgium in Brief: But When?...

“The political will to achieve mutual recognition as soon as possible is definitely there.”
It’s not a lot, but it’s all we’ve got for now.
Are they looking into it? Yes, but that might not be anything new.
When will it be concluded? Your guess is as good as mine, but we’re on it.
Soon? Probably. Before the end of August? Hopefully.
Your guess is as good as mine, so what is your guess? Let @johnstonjules know.
BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.
Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:
Belgium’s driving examination centres have seen a spike in waiting times for practical tests as people rush to get on the roads like never before, in part caused by a reluctance to return to public transport. Read more.
Volunteers and disaster relief workers have been working around the clock in the flood-stricken parts of Belgium, but the Belgian military has come under fire for what’s perceived as a lack of presence on the ground – the same accusations leveled against the Red Cross. Read more.