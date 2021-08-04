Belgium in Brief: But When?...

Yes, yes, this newsletter has been very UK travel rule obsessed this week, but it’s like watching a snail race a slug over an obstacle course.

There are plenty of things happening, just really slowly.

Yesterday brought with it the news that Belgium is looking at what can happen.

The slug has just started the climbing wall. I’ve not been able to work out how fast he’s travelling yet.

What we do know, according to Wendy Lee, spokesperson for Belgium’s Federal Public Health Service, is this:

“We are now looking into the logistics,”

“The political will to achieve mutual recognition as soon as possible is definitely there.”

It’s not a lot, but it’s all we’ve got for now.

Are they looking into it? Yes, but that might not be anything new.

When will it be concluded? Your guess is as good as mine, but we’re on it.

Soon? Probably. Before the end of August? Hopefully.

Your guess is as good as mine, so what is your guess? Let @johnstonjules know.

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Belgium could move away from the face mask obligation in September, and start giving people individual responsibility to wear one when needed, according to vaccinologist Pierre Van Damme. Read more.

Belgium’s driving examination centres have seen a spike in waiting times for practical tests as people rush to get on the roads like never before, in part caused by a reluctance to return to public transport. Read more.

Volunteers and disaster relief workers have been working around the clock in the flood-stricken parts of Belgium, but the Belgian military has come under fire for what’s perceived as a lack of presence on the ground – the same accusations leveled against the Red Cross. Read more.

The Belgian tax authorities are ready to present a bill for up to €380 million to Ahold Delhaize, the parent company of the Belgian supermarket chain. Read More.

Blood samples taken from residents in the vicinity of the 3M factory in Zwijndrecht show abnormally high levels of the chemical PFOS, according to a local action group. Read More.

Children with symptoms of Covid-19 are usually cured after six days, according to a study published in the journal The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. Read more.

13 Belgian military personnel had their access to firearms suspended following the Conings affair and several have yet to regain their authorisation. Read more.