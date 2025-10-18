No trains between Nivelles and Bruxelles-Midi this weekend

Train services between Brussels-Midi and Nivelles are suspended for the first week of autumn holidays, from Saturday until Sunday, 26 October inclusive, due to ongoing construction work.

The suspension is necessary to allow Infrabel, the railway infrastructure manager, to safely continue upgrading the Brussels-Nivelles line to four tracks as part of the RER project.

During this period, Infrabel will finalise work on the section between Braine-l’Alleud and Waterloo, covering nearly six kilometres up to the Flemish region border. The first section, between Braine-l’Alleud and Braine-Alliance (2.5 km), was completed in April 2022.

Train traffic will resume on Monday, 27 October. However, the new tracks will undergo a trial phase before the section from Braine-Alliance to the Flemish border becomes fully operational by December 2025.

Infrabel will also take advantage of the suspension to carry out additional work, including platform upgrades at the Waterloo, Braine-l’Alleud, and Nivelles stations, along with signalling, overhead line, and infrastructure maintenance.

The SNCB has introduced replacement bus services between Brussels-Midi, Linkebeek, and Nivelles, which passengers can use with their train tickets.

Travellers are advised to plan their journeys using the SNCB mobile app or website, which provides updated schedules and further information about the temporary changes.

