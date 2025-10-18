US vice president JD Vance to travel to Israel to discuss follow-up peace plan

US Vice President JD Vance. Credit: AFP

US Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Israel on Monday to discuss the second phase of the twenty-point plan for Gaza, according to Israeli media.

This phase reportedly includes a permanent ceasefire, the complete disarmament of Hamas, and preparations for Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza.

The first phase of the US peace plan began on 10 October. As part of this phase, Israel and Hamas carried out a swap of hostages and prisoners, and Israel retreated to a pre-determined “yellow line” within Gaza.

On Wednesday, approximately 200 US troops arrived in Israel to monitor the ceasefire. The task force overseeing the truce will reportedly comprise personnel from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and possibly the United Arab Emirates.

