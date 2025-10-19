Annual Museum Night Fever in Brussels results in great success

BELvue Museum in Brussels, Monday 16 February 2015. Credit: Belga

The 18th edition of Museum Night Fever in Brussels attracted around 16,000 people on Saturday, with organisers reporting close to 65,000 visits across 33 participating venues—3,000 more than in 2024.

Iconic locations such as the Old Masters Museum, Train World, and the Art & History Museum welcomed visitors between 19:00 and 1:00. Brussels Museums, which organises the event, expressed satisfaction, noting its importance in the city’s cultural agenda despite economic uncertainties.

The programme offered a wide range of attractions, including pole dancing, aerial acrobatics, circus arts, tattoos, art schools, fashion design, singing, classical music, theatre, and sign language performances.

Attendees visited an average of four museums during the evening to make the most of their tickets. 76% of the visitors were aged between 16 and 35, the intended target audience.

The BELvue Museum recorded the highest attendance, followed by Bozar and La Monnaie. The Belfius Art Gallery and ISELP also drew large crowds, achieving record figures. Tattoo artists at the KBR Museum and pole dance performers at Contretype were particularly popular, according to organisers.

Local partners contributed to a smooth experience with free shuttles provided by Stib and the Tram Museum, alongside a variety of local food trucks. Visitors with event bracelets are entitled to one free additional museum visit at any participating venue until 23 November.

The 19th edition of Museum Night Fever is scheduled for Saturday, 17 October 2026.

