Nearly 20,000 runners in Antwerp Marathon

Antwerp marathon 2024. Credit: Antwerp Marathon

The fifth edition of the Antwerp Marathon began on Sunday morning at Het Eilandje, with nearly 20,000 runners taking part, including around 5,500 tackling the full marathon distance.

This annual event has grown since being separated from the Antwerp 10 Miles in the spring, with participation reaching record levels each year. The inclusion of two shorter races—the half marathon and the 10-kilometre run—has contributed to its rising popularity.

The marathon started at 9:00, covering a 42-kilometre route that winds through and around Antwerp’s city centre. The course avoids the Scheldt riverbanks and the Kennedytunnel but features iconic landmarks such as the Port House, Meir, Central Station, and Justice Palace before finishing at the MAS museum.

To enhance the experience for supporters, the organisers have designed loops that allow spectators to cheer for their favourite runners multiple times. Special ‘cheering zones’ and 52 entertainment points including DJs, percussion, and other activities have been set up along the route to boost the runners’ spirits.

Participants and spectators are encouraged to travel by bike, on foot, or by public transport to the start and finish areas. Drivers are advised to use park-and-ride facilities away from the city centre, as many inner-city car parks will be inaccessible from 8:00 to 18:00. Those visiting Antwerp for other purposes should also plan accordingly since the marathon’s route creates a loop around the city, and crossing by car or bike is not possible.

