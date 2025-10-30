Record 20,000 runners to take part in brussels marathon this sunday

Runners participate in the Brussels Marathon race on Sunday 03 November 2024 in Brussels. Credit : Belga

Nearly 20,000 runners are expected to join the Brussels Airport Marathon and Half Marathon this Sunday, organisers from Golazo announced on Thursday, surpassing participation levels from previous years.

The route will cross ten Brussels communes, taking runners past the Koekelberg Basilica, King Baudouin Stadium, the Atomium, the Royal Palace of Laeken and through the European Quarter before finishing on Place des Palais, in front of the Royal Palace.

Almost half of those registered are from abroad, with participants coming from countries including the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, Poland and Norway. Around 70 runners from Japan and over 100 from both the United States and Brazil are also expected to take part.

Participants can choose between three race distances. The half-marathon remains the most popular, while the full marathon continues to grow, with 3,600 runners this year, 20% more than last time.

The marathon and half-marathon will start on Place De Brouckère on Sunday morning, while the 7 km race will begin at 8:45 am on Rue de la Loi.

With record numbers of runners and spectators expected, organisers are urging participants to collect their bibs in advance on Friday or Saturday to avoid congestion on race day.

