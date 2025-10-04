Heavy rain and strong wind take over weekend

Credit: Belga

An active weather disturbance on Saturday morning will bring heavy rain at times, followed by unsettled conditions with sunny spells and showers moving in from the west.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a yellow warning for wind across Belgium for the whole day. Along the coast, an orange warning will be in effect during the afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts are expected to reach speeds of 70 to 85 km/hour nationwide, while coastal areas could see gusts of 90 to 100 km/hour. The yellow alert applies to the entire country between 8:00 and 21:00, with strong winds persisting along the coast until midday on Sunday. The orange warning at the coast is set to last from 14:00 to 21:00 on Saturday.

Temperatures on Saturday will range between 13 and 18 °C. In the evening, the last showers will move out of eastern Belgium, but new rain is expected to arrive from the North Sea, mainly affecting areas near the Dutch border. Other regions will experience drier conditions, with minimum temperatures between 6 and 13 °C.

Sunday is forecast to remain unsettled and windy. Clear spells will alternate with cloudy periods, and the maximum temperatures will vary between 10 °C in the High Fens and 14 to 15 °C in Flanders.

Monday will bring damp maritime air with predominantly overcast skies. Light rain or drizzle is possible, although significant rainfall is not expected. It will be slightly milder, with highs ranging from 13 °C in the Ardennes to 17 °C in Flanders.

