Former NATO staff targeted in corruption probes

In several European countries, former NATO employees are under investigation for corruption, after the alliance's procurement agency, the NSPA, alerted US authorities, leading to indictments in the United States and judicial operations in Belgium and the Netherlands.

According to an investigation published on Monday by Le Soir, Knack, La Lettre, and the platform Follow the Money, former NATO staff members have become the focus of anti-corruption probes across Europe.

All suspects are linked to the defence sector, both public and private. Five of them previously worked for, or are still employed by, NATO's Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

The NSPA shared its suspicions of fraud and misconduct with US authorities, prompting the involvement of the FBI, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

In February and April 2025, US courts indicted two Greek nationals, Manousos Bailakis and Ioannis Gelasakis, who held positions in a company providing services to military vessels.

Two other arms specialists were arrested and detained in May, but in July, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) suddenly dropped all charges, lifting both arrest warrants.

Meanwhile, investigations in Europe are continuing. In Belgium, a former NSPA demilitarisation expert remains in custody, while several alleged accomplices have been detained. Further searches and arrests have also taken place in the Netherlands.

NATO stated that it "does not tolerate any form of fraud or corruption", adding that it would not comment further in order "to avoid interfering with ongoing investigations."

