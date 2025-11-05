Accountant arrested for allegedly embezzling €2.7 million from Brussels firm

He has been charged with computer fraud, falsification of annual accounts and money laundering, and has been placed under arrest. Credit : Unsplash

A Brussels accountant suspected of embezzling more than €2.7 million from his employer has been arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering, the Brussels public prosecutor's office announced.

The company filed a complaint on 10 October, accusing the employee of transferring company funds to his own accounts under the guise of tax payments, supported by falsified accounting records.

Following the complaint, a financial investigation confirmed the allegations. Fearing the suspect might flee, prosecutors issued an alert and traced him. The case was then assigned to a financial investigating judge, who authorised a search and an arrest warrant.

The suspect was intercepted on Saturday, 1 November at Brussels Airport upon returning from Spain, thanks to coordinated efforts by the federal judicial police (PJF) and the airport police.

He has been charged with computer fraud, falsification of annual accounts and money laundering, and has been placed under arrest.

