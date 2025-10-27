Spooky season: What to do for Halloween in and around Brussels

While Halloween is not a traditionally Belgian celebration, there is plenty to do in and around Brussels to get into the spirit of the scariest day of the year.

Still looking for plans? The Brussels Times has put together a list of Halloween-themed suggestions, including events for those who prefer a family-friendly scare and those looking for a more chilling experience.

Thrills on wheels, Autoworld, 30 October

For those who can't wait to celebrate Halloween, Autoworld might be the right spot to be the night before the spookiest day of the year. From 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, Belgium's national car museum will take on a dark and eerie look.

The night at the museum will feature storytellers with chilling ghost stories and creepy characters roaming among the vintage cars on display. To set the mood, a DJ will be present and every visitor will be welcomed with a cup of pumpkin soup.

Find more information here.

Film screenings, Cinematek, 31 October

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a classic horror flick? This Friday, Cinematek is hosting a double feature night.

The cinema night will begin at 7.00 pm, with Halloween III: Season of the Witch, the third film in the classic slasher franchise 'Halloween.' Controversially, the famous antagonist Michael Myers is not featured in this instalment, but it still promises a thrill to horror lovers.

At 9.00 pm, Cinematek will bring back a classic 1970s satanic horror: The Sentinel. The film follows a model with a dark past who begins to experience terrifying events after moving to a new home in New York City.

Find more information here.

Special raves, C12 , 31 October

The 'Halloween Nite' at Brussels nightclub, C12, will get music lovers dancing in the spirit of Halloween. "From raw and industrial C12 to eclectic and yet pushy C11, we’re going to do a proper haunting till sunrise," the venue wrote in a statement.

The night will feature music by Civic Instruction, Kr!z, and Askkin, as well as emerging local talents azo, Casper and Stella K.

"Rumour has it the afterlife bash is full of surprises and obscure music styles...we’re going to do a proper haunting till sunrise," the organisers wrote.

Find more information here.

Candlelight concert, Concert Noble, 31 October

For those with more classical musical tastes, Concert Nobel will host a special edition of a candlelit concert. Throughout the one-hour show, the venue will experience the talent of the string quartet Baya, which will perform a Halloween-themed concert.

Among the songs on the setlist are renditions of The Addams Family theme song and Ray Parker Jr.'s Ghostbusters.

While the event is open to anyone over the age of eight, under 16s need to be accompanied by an adult.

Find more information here.

Halloween on roller skates, Be-Here, 31 October

Brussels' very own sustainable village, Be-Here, will transform into a haunted village on Friday. In the afternoon, the event space will have a family-friendly set-up with face painting workshops geared towards younger children.

From 7.00 pm, the venue will turn into a Halloween Roller skate party for teens and adults. A live DJ set will kick off the night, which will also feature a costume competition and sustainable treats to keep the energy going throughout the night.

Find more information here.

Pumpkimania, Grand-Bigard Castle, until 2 November

Nothing says Halloween quite like a pumpkin. Pumpkimania is a family-friendly annual "autumn spectacle" that showcases intricate pumpkin sculptures.

This year, the event is back with special Halloween nights, from 6.00 pm, during which visitors can follow a Halloween trail with moving puppets, lights and spooky sound effects.

Find more information here.

Chilling rides, Walibi Belgium, until 2 November

The theme park Walibi in Belgium has fully immersed itself in the spirit of Halloween with 'Ibilaw', a sort of horror parallel version of a theme park.

In addition to its thrilling rides, the park features several experiences in line with the "spooky season", including haunted houses.

Find more information here.

