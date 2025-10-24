Shops in Brussels' Clemenceau district to close at 9pm from November

Credit : Belga

All shops in Brussels' Clemenceau district will be required to close by 9 pm from 6 November, under a new police order aimed at curbing late-night disturbances.

Pharmacies will be the only exception. The measure, due to take effect following approval by the Anderlecht municipal council on 6 November, will initially last three months, according to La Dernière Heure.

The restriction covers an area stretching from Place Bara to Boulevard du Midi and up to Porte d’Anderlecht, including Chaussée de Mons, Rue Raphaël, Place du Conseil and Rue de Fiennes. Shops that fail to comply could face fines of up to 500 euros.

According to a municipal report, the neighbourhood has seen a surge in evening nuisances, including noise, fights, drug use, squatting and harassment of residents. Some shops, often operating illegally at night, reportedly serve as fronts for the sale of alcohol or materials used in producing crack cocaine.

"Cureghem is not Peterbos," said Mayor Fabrice Cumps, referring to another troubled area of Brussels. "Here, we mostly find impoverished crack users, who then attract dealers."

Until now, local shops were supposed to close at 1 a.m., though the rule was rarely enforced. Around forty establishments have been temporarily shut this year without lasting results.

Authorities hope that by ending all commercial activity after 9 p.m., the area will lose its appeal to loiterers and dealers.

"We're not going to eradicate the global drug trade," Cumps said. "But we want to make daily life calmer and restore public order."

The measure will be reviewed in February and could be extended if it proves effective.

