Belgian military to get clear legal right to shoot down drones

The new Defence "codex" will explicitly grant the military the authority to shoot down drones. At present, the legal framework remains unclear, Defence Minister Theo Francken explained on Wednesday in response to questions in the Chamber.

Several drones were spotted during the night of 2 to 3 October near the Elsenborn military camp, located close to the German–Belgian border. Their origin and nature remain unknown. A judicial investigation has been opened, with the military intelligence service (SGRS) taking part.

Soldiers are currently able to detect drones and jam their systems. While they can block them to protect military equipment, installations, infrastructure or transport, the question of whether they are legally allowed to shoot them down remains debatable. They certainly have the capability, but a “clear legal basis” is lacking.

"Under the current legislation, I believe it is possible, but we need to provide legal clarity so that our soldiers are protected from a legal standpoint," Mr Francken stressed.

Following the Elsenborn incident, the Defence Ministry has raised awareness among all military units and garrisons, as well as among soldiers on deployment, about the issue of drones.

