'We must be able to take them out of the air': Defence Minister after drones spotted over Belgian base

Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken at a press visit. Credit : Belga/Eric Lalmand

Belgium's Defence Minister Theo Francken said on Wednesday that multiple drones had been spotted flying over the army base in Marche-en-Famenne at the weekend, triggering a police and military investigation.

"Our guard post in Marche-en-Famenne noticed multiple drones over crucial parts of the headquarters of our army brigade on Saturday evening for an extended period," Francken posted on X.

He later added that drones had again been seen above the base on Tuesday night: "Procedures followed. Police and ADIV are conducting an investigation."

Francken told Het Laatste Nieuws it was not yet clear who was behind the operation. "This was a clearly orchestrated operation against the heart of our army," he said. "They were looking for crucial information about the critical infrastructure located on military property."

The minister said he would urge the government to purchase advanced drone detection systems and weaponry to neutralise such devices.

The incident follows a series of similar reports across Europe. Earlier this month, drones were seen above the Elsenborn base in eastern Belgium, while last month, drones disrupted air traffic in Denmark and other European countries.

This is a developing story.