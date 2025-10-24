Outcry in Flemish city after video shows mayor staggering in street

SP.A's Ludwig Vandenhove pictured during the oath taking ceremony at the Flemish Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday 18 June 2019. Credit : Belga

Footage of Sint-Truiden mayor Ludwig Vandenhove (Vooruit) stumbling through the city centre has caused uproar, with both coalition and opposition figures reacting sharply.

The video, circulating on the web, shows the Limburg mayor walking unsteadily down Zoutstraat with visibly wet trousers.

According to HLN, the images were filmed as Vandenhove left the Grote Markt late at night. It is not the first time the socialist mayor has been seen intoxicated in public. In 2011, he collapsed in an Italian restaurant with a blood alcohol level of three per cent and was taken to hospital. In 2007, he was involved in a hit-and-run after a drink-driving accident.

The coalition parties expressed regret over the incident. "We want to maintain peace and focus as a team on policy," they said in a statement ahead of Friday morning's meeting of the board of councillors.

Vandenhove reportedly apologised to his colleagues. "We would like to give the mayor time to respond," the coalition added.

Opposition party CD&V issued a strong rebuke. "A mayor has an exemplary role," said party leader and former mayor Ingrid Kempeneers. "He is responsible for public safety and order and must be available at all times. At the time of the incident, he was on duty while a severe storm with yellow and orange warnings was passing over the country."

CD&V also pointed out that this is not the first time the mayor has been caught in such a situation. "This makes it all the more painful, especially for him as a person," Kempeneers added. "We sincerely hope he takes the necessary time to work on himself."

