New change for alcohol and tobacco sales from 1 November

Credit: Wikicommons

From 1 November, a new single permit called "Commerçant Alcool et Tabac" will replace the three separate authorisations previously required for selling these products, the Union of Middle Classes (UCM) has announced.

Until now, businesses needed three different permits: one for ethyl alcohol and alcoholic beverages, another for manufactured tobacco, and a third for raw tobacco, covering plants and natural tobacco leaves.

The new unified document will also apply to shops selling e-liquids, which are considered equivalent to manufactured tobacco products.

