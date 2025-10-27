Monday 27 October 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

New change for alcohol and tobacco sales from 1 November

Monday 27 October 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
New change for alcohol and tobacco sales from 1 November
Credit: Wikicommons

From 1 November, a new single permit called "Commerçant Alcool et Tabac" will replace the three separate authorisations previously required for selling these products, the Union of Middle Classes (UCM) has announced.

Until now, businesses needed three different permits: one for ethyl alcohol and alcoholic beverages, another for manufactured tobacco, and a third for raw tobacco, covering plants and natural tobacco leaves.

The new unified document will also apply to shops selling e-liquids, which are considered equivalent to manufactured tobacco products.

Related News

Copyright © 2025 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.