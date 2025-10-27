Injured man detained in Ixelles after two police operations

Credit : binks.de.bxl on instagram

An injured man was detained in Ixelles on Sunday morning following two police interventions in the centre of the municipality, the Brussels public prosecutor's office confirmed on Monday, citing information first reported by La Dernière Heure.

According to spokesperson Laura Demullier, police were called at around 8.20 a.m. on Sunday, 26 October, to Chaussée d'Ixelles near a McDonald's after reports of a man covered in blood. "The individual was located a bit further away and received first aid from emergency services at the scene," she said.

Shortly afterwards, officers were alerted to a damaged door at the Quick restaurant on Avenue de la Toison d'Or, where traces of blood were also found. Further investigation indicated that both incidents likely involved the same person.

The federal judicial police laboratory was dispatched to the site to carry out technical examinations. The injured suspect was later questioned by police before being handed over to the Brussels prosecutor's office.

The public prosecutor has requested that a judicial investigation be opened and an arrest warrant issued. The exact circumstances of the incidents are still under investigation.

