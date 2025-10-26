Month-long delay might prevent federal budget agreement in 2025

Picture of Belgian PM Bart De Wever. Credit: Belga

The Belgian federal budget agreement may fail to pass this year, even if Prime Minister De Wever reaches a deal by the 6 November deadline.

Groen parliamentary leader Stefaan Van Hecke expressed concerns that the one-month delay will be difficult to recover. Speaking on Sunday during “De Zevende Dag,” he said, “I fear the worst. A month’s delay is hard to make up.”

The government failed again on Friday evening to finalise a budget agreement. However, Prime Minister De Wever avoided a total political crisis by setting a new deadline of 6 November. He stated that vice-prime ministers agreed to continue negotiations and aim to present a final budget deal to parliament by that date. Failing that, De Wever will report the situation to the King.

Van Hecke has argued that even if a deal is reached on 6 November, the steps that remain — converting the agreement into formal documents, submitting them to the Court of Audit, and parliamentary debates — may push the process beyond the end of the year. “It’s going to be very difficult. At this rate, we’ll still be working up until 31 December,” he added.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Koen Geens also acknowledged that the current situation is unusual but remains cautiously optimistic. Highlighting the length of the Christmas holiday period, he said, “If it must be done, then it will be done.” Geens rated the likelihood of reaching a budget agreement by 6 November at 50%, but emphasised his belief in eventual success, saying, “The chance of ultimately succeeding is 100%.”

Van Hecke criticised the government’s late start to the budget process, calling it poorly prepared. He compared the task to climbing a demanding mountain, stating, “When you’re facing a climb of extraordinary difficulty, you need proper preparation. Otherwise, you’ll stop at the base and arrive too late.”

