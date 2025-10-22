Police appeal for help after man found dead in EU quarter

On Thursday, 2 October 2025, the lifeless body of a man was discovered in the Maelbeek Valley Garden in Brussels' EU quarter.

The man has not yet been identified, and the police have issued a call for witnesses at the request of the Brussels public prosecutor.

The individual is believed to be between 50 and 75 years old and was a regular visitor to the park. Authorities suspect he may have been homeless.

He has a slim build, is 1.75 metres tall, and has short grey hair, a beard, and brown eyes. He was wearing a black tuxedo jacket, black jeans, black Skechers trainers, and a brown belt with a buckle and golden studs. He also had a black Sony headphone set in his possession.

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact investigators via the email address avisderecherche@police.be or by calling the free phone number 0800/30 300.

