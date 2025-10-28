Belgian authorities warns of surge in online fuel scams

Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

The Federal Public Service (SPF) Economy has received nearly 2,000 reports of fraudulent offers involving heating oil, wood pellets, and other wood-based products since 1 January 2022, the ministry said on Tuesday. Victims lost an average of €388, with total reported losses reaching €610,311.

Many scams were carried out through fake online shops or social media accounts. Fraudsters often use details from real companies, such as registered addresses and company numbers, to appear legitimate, the SPF warned.

The ministry's Economic Inspection unit reviews all reports and can open investigations. Offenders face prison sentences ranging from one month to five years or fines of €208 to €24,000.

Authorities advise consumers to verify sellers' identities and reputations, remain wary of offers that seem too good to be true, and always use secure payment methods. Fraudulent websites can be reported via consumerconnect.be.