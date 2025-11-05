Uccle breaks temperature record with 18.4°C on 5 November. Credit : Unsplash

Uccle recorded its warmest 5 November on record this Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 18.4°C, according to David Dehenauw, head of forecasting at the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

The previous record of 18.3°C dated back to 2015.

The unusually mild weather was boosted by clear skies and sunshine. On Thursday, conditions will become cloudier, though mostly dry, with only a few local showers possible. Elsewhere, high-altitude clouds will alternate with sunny spells, mainly in the east. Maximum temperatures will range between 13°C and 17°C, with light to moderate southerly winds.

