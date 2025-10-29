Brussels marathon to shut down key roads and tunnels on Sunday

Runners participate in the Brussels Marathon race on Sunday 03 November 2024 in Brussels. Credit : Belga

Brussels police have warned of major traffic disruption this Sunday due to the Brussels Marathon, Half Marathon and Race for the Cure, which will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Boulevard Émile Jacqmain will close from 5 a.m., while Rue de la Loi, the Cinquantenaire Tunnel and Place des Palais will be shut from 6 a.m. The Annie Cordy Tunnel will close at 7:30 a.m., with all remaining sections of the course closing at 8 a.m. Roads will gradually reopen after 4 p.m.

Police are also advising motorists to avoid several key areas, including Place De Brouckère, the Koekelberg Basilica, Roi Baudouin Stadium, the Atomium, the Laeken Castle and Park, Parc Josaphat, Square Maréchal Montgomery and Parc du Cinquantenaire.

Authorities recommend using public transport or soft mobility options to move around the city during the event.

