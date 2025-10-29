Man hit by tram in Ixelles

Credit : monument.heritage.brussels

A pedestrian was struck on Wednesday around 1 p.m. at the corner of Boulevard Général Jacques and Rue Eugène Cattoir in Ixelles, Brussels Fire Brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw said.

Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene, dispatching a medical intervention unit, an ambulance and a fire engine.

The victim, who was conscious, received treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital under medical escort.

The accident occurred between the Roffiaen and Etterbeek Station tram stops. "Tram lines 7 and 25 had to be suspended between the Buyl and Meiser stops during the rescue operation and police investigation," said STIB spokesperson Cindy Arents. "Replacement buses were deployed to maintain service," she added.

The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known.

