Netherlands still awaiting final election results after delays and fire

Several Dutch municipalities, including Amsterdam and Almere, are still counting votes, while a fire and late overseas ballots have delayed the full election outcome. Credit : Belga

The Netherlands is still waiting for its final election results as several municipalities and overseas territories continue their counts. While Geert Wilders' PVV remains slightly ahead of D66, the outcome could still shift once all votes are tallied.

No results have yet been released from Venray, where a fire broke out overnight at the town hall, delaying the local count for more than 34,000 registered voters.

The Caribbean islands of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba have also yet to announce their results, with around 17,000 people eligible to vote there.

Meanwhile, approximately 100,000 postal votes from abroad will be counted on Monday, potentially influencing the final national figures.

In Amsterdam, 20% of ballots are still being processed, while in Almere, 4% of the votes remain uncounted. Hilversum has yet to report complete results, with Dutch media saying it remains unclear how far the count has progressed.

The official final results are expected once all outstanding votes have been verified.