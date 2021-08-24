Almost 60 coronavirus hospitalisations on average per day...

Around 60 people are being hospitalised on average per day as a result of the coronavirus in Belgium, whilst the number of deaths due to the virus is also slowly increasing.

Between 17 and 23 August, on average, 59.9 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted per day, an increase of 10%, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, a total of 643 people remained in hospitals due to an infection (23 more than on Sunday), including 173 patients being treated in intensive care (-4), with 92 on a ventilator (+1).

Between 14 and 20 August, an average of 4.7 people died per day from the virus (unchanged), bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,341.

During the same period, an average of 1,945 new Covid-19 infections were detected per day, up 2% compared with the previous week.

Meanwhile, an average of 46,021.9 tests were performed daily, with a positivity rate of 4.7%.

The virus reproduction rate has once again dropped slightly to 1.04. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is higher than 1, it means that the epidemic is growing in the population.

Related News

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 234.7 over the past 14 days.

More than 8.35 million Belgians have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 84.9% of the adult population, and 72.5% of the total population.

Meanwhile, more than 7.86 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 82.4% of the adult population in Belgium, and 68.3% of the total population.

The speed of the vaccination rollout is clearly decreasing from the latest figures, as the majority of the population that is willing and able to be vaccinated has already been vaccinated, as most vaccination centres are planning to close by mid-October.

On Friday, Belgium’s Consultative Committee met to discuss the epidemiological situation in the country, as well as possible relaxations as part of the next phase of the summer plan, expected to go ahead from 1 September. Details here .

The Brussels Times