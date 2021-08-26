   
Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Great For Singles?
Thursday, 26 August, 2021
    Credit: canva

    A new study has suggested that Brussels is in the top cities in Europe for singles, so today I’d like to know… is it?

    Anecdotal evidence from friends and colleagues seems to suggest it’s a little more complex than relying on successful Tinder matches and population density, but that also assumes that singles all want the same thing.

    What’s great for one single might be different for another, quite frankly I have no idea – so I’m turning to you. 

    What makes a city great for singles? Have your experiences been so great? or are we dealing with something so subjective that it’s hard to pin down?

    Let @johnstonjules know.

    1. Antwerp hospital uses VR to make young patients feel at home

    The University Hospital in Antwerp (UZA) is testing a pilot project using VR goggles and robots to transport young long-term patients to their homes or classrooms. Read more.

    2.Brussels named 12th best city for singles in Europe

    Brussels has once again been named the 12th best city in Europe for single people, according to research by global travel site Big 7 Travel. Read more.

    3. Children too often exposed to unhealthy food advertising, says Sciensano

    Food companies too often expose children to advertising for unhealthy food, according to a recent study from Belgium’s health institute Sciensano. Read more.

    4. Flanders wants you to eat more skate

    The 33rd edition of the Flemish Fish of the Year will celebrate the bottomfeeder skate in an effort to promote the overlooked fish. Read more.

    5. Consumer warning: ‘Smart’ household appliances can be a security risk

    Consumer organisation Test Achats and the university of Leuven have warned that ‘smart’ household appliances may present a security risk. Read more.

    6. Antwerp councillor quizzed over fatal crossing decision

    Antwerp city council committed no fault in deciding to reverse a decision to make a pedestrian crossing safer, according to the councillor in charge of mobility. Read more.

    7. Number of coronavirus deaths increasing in Belgium

    The average number of deaths as a result of the coronavirus is increasing steadily in Belgium, whilst the average number of infections is nearing 2,000 per day. Read more.