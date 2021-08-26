Number of coronavirus deaths increasing in Belgium...

The average number of deaths as a result of the coronavirus is increasing steadily in Belgium, whilst the average number of infections is nearing 2,000 per day.

Between 16 and 22 August, an average of 5.7 people died per day from the virus, up by 74% since last week, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,348.

During the same period, an average of 1,967 new Covid-19 infections were detected per day, up by 4% compared with the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, an average of 43,743.4 tests were performed daily, with a positivity rate of 4.9%.

Meanwhile, the number of people being hospitalised as a result of the virus is decreasing slightly following several weeks of this figure rising.

Between 19 and 25 August, on average, 57.6 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted per day, a decrease of 5%.

On Wednesday, a total of 625 people remained in hospitals due to an infection (10 fewer than on Tuesday), including 179 patients being treated in intensive care (+9), with 91 on a ventilator (+1).

The virus reproduction rate has dropped below 1.00 for the first time in weeks, and now sits at 0.98. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1, it means that the epidemic is spreading less quickly.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 235.5 over the past 14 days.

More than 8.36 million Belgians have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 85% of the adult population, and 72.6% of the total population.

Meanwhile, more than 7.92 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 82.7% of the adult population in Belgium, and 68.8% of the total population.

On Friday last week, Belgium’s Consultative Committee met to discuss the epidemiological situation in the country, as well as possible relaxations as part of the next phase of the summer plan, expected to go ahead from 1 September. Find all the details here .

