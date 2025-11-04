Head of trade union urges left-wing parties to table proposals

FGTB's Thierry Bodson. Credit: Belga

The president of the socialist trade union FGTB, Thierry Bodson, has called on left-wing parties PS, Ecolo and PTB to present concrete proposals to counter the Federal Government’s plans, expressing disappointment over their current inaction.

Speaking on LN24 on Tuesday, Bodson criticised the lack of initiative from the left-wing parties, stating that the union has been leading the charge against government policies so far.

He highlighted the recent national protest on 14 October, which saw approximately 100,000 people demonstrating. He further noted that three days of strikes are planned from 24 to 26 November.

Bodson emphasised the need for left-wing parties to move beyond mere support for protests, urging them to transform public discontent into actionable political proposals.

He described the current social movement as being of "historic scale" and reiterated his frustration, saying political solutions should come from these parties but no concrete proposals have emerged yet.

