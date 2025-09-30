Unemployment reform to cost Ixelles' social welfare up to €8 million

Illustration shows the city hall of the Ixelles municipality on 19 September 2018. Credit: Belga/ Thierry Roge

The federal reform limiting unemployment benefits to two years is expected to cost the Ixelles Public Welfare Centre (OCMW-CPAS) between €2.8 and €5.5 million in 2026, and between €4.5 and €8 million or more in 2027.

According to figures from the National Employment Office (ONEM), 2,546 residents of Ixelles will be directly impacted by these exclusions between 2026 and 2027.

Ixelles unveiled the results of a local impact study on Monday afternoon, presenting findings on the consequences of the reform.

The study, commissioned by the communal council through a motion passed last April, was revealed on 23 September during a general affairs committee meeting.

Three scenarios examining the uptake of social integration income (RIS) were analysed. Estimates suggest that the number of new beneficiaries annually could range from 694 to 1,527.

The projected costs account for the municipality’s share of RIS funding, as well as the increased need for staff and infrastructure.

The report highlights that the CPAS, already weakened by recent crises such as Covid-19, the war in Ukraine, inflation, and the energy crisis, would see its financial strains deepen. In the past five years, CPAS expenses have already risen by nearly 48%.

"This reform will impose a very heavy burden on CPAS and municipalities. Based on this analysis, we are finalising an action plan that meets the challenges, with support from the municipality and a strengthened collaboration with the Region," said Hassan Chegdani, president of the CPAS and a member of the Socialist Party (PS).

Mayor Romain de Reusme (PS) echoed these concerns: "In Ixelles, we are taking responsibility. This reform will have direct consequences on hundreds of people and on our social services. That is why we are planning ahead, working hand in hand with the CPAS to ensure no one is left behind," he said.

