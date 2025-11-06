Friday 7 November 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Major Antwerp drug baron arrested in Dubai
Omar G. was arrested in Dubai. Credit: Pawel Dotio/Unsplash

Belgian police have arrested Omar G., a notorious drug lord known as “Patje Haemers”, in Dubai.

Omar G. is considered one of the leading figures in Antwerp’s drug underworld and had previously been sentenced multiple times in absentia.

In total, he has received sentences amounting to more than 50 years in prison in Belgium. He was among the country’s most wanted individuals, alongside others like “Dikke Nordin” and Othman E.B., who have also recently been detained and extradited to Belgium.

The arrest coincided with a working visit by Belgian Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden to the United Arab Emirates.

