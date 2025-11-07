Man stabbed to death inside hospital in Charleroi

Illustration picture shows the hospital Notre-Dame in Charleroi. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

A man was fatally stabbed inside the Notre-Dame Hospital in Charleroi on Thursday evening, according to police reports on Friday.

Authorities were called to the hospital following reports of a violent incident. The Charleroi prosecutor's office confirmed on Friday morning that the victim was a young patient in the psychiatric ward, born in 1999. An autopsy has been scheduled and an investigation is underway.

Initial reports indicated that a gunshot had been heard and a woman had died, but police later corrected their statement on Friday morning, confirming that the victim was a man who had been stabbed.

"At this stage, all leads are being explored," the judicial authority stated, adding that no shots were fired at the scene.

The area around the hospital was cordoned off, and searches were conducted both inside and outside the building to locate the suspect, who remains at large.

The Charleroi public prosecutor's office declined to comment on the suspect and whether he had fled.

Related News