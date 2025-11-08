France aids Belgium against drones in airspace

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

France has joined Germany in assisting Belgium in combating drones detected in its airspace, with a French anti-drone team already deployed in Belgium on Friday.

Belgium’s Defence Minister Theo Francken announced the arrival of the French unit during a visit to the military site Pampa Range in Houthalen-Helchteren, Limburg, on Friday.

Germany had earlier committed to supporting Belgium by providing anti-drone capabilities. Initial German air force units arrived in Belgium on Thursday to assess the situation and coordinate with Belgian forces on drone detection and countermeasures.

Minister Francken has called for assistance from Belgium’s neighbouring countries to bolster anti-drone defences. Negotiations are reportedly also underway with the United Kingdom and other nations.

For operational security reasons, the Belgian government has not disclosed the exact locations of the foreign units.

