US to help protect Belgium after suspected Russian drone incursions

The United States has offered to help Belgium tackle the growing drone threat, Defence Minister Theo Francken said in Parliament on Thursday.

Responding to questions from Matti Vandemaele (Groen) and Jeroen Bergers (N-VA), Francken confirmed that Belgium had already called in counter-drone teams from neighbouring countries.

Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have all deployed specialised equipment, now operating on Belgian territory.

"Support has now also been offered by the United States. We are currently looking together at how, where and when we can best deploy it," the N-VA minister said.

The international assistance comes on top of measures agreed at the National Security Council on 6 November.

Belgium will purchase additional counter-drone tools in the short term, and from January, drones will be monitored via the National Airspace Security Centre in Beauvechain.

