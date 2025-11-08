Trade unions protest against nursing certificate abolition

Illustration picture shows nursing staff wearin a ski mask in addition to the needed protections in the Emergency services of the Sint-Trudo hospital in Sint-Truiden, Friday 17 April 2020. The measures announced on March 18th in Belgium to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 will remain active untill May 4th. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Around 200 protesters gathered near the Palais des Académies in Brussels on Friday afternoon to oppose the decision to abolish the general nursing care diploma.

The demonstrators, representing five education unions, rallied as Higher Education Minister Valérie Glatigny was scheduled to award the European Prize for Innovative Teaching during the European Stars Ceremony.

Unions criticised the irony of honouring an institution that offers the nursing diploma while planning to eliminate it next academic year. Minister Glatigny reportedly entered through a side door, avoiding direct contact with protesters. Unions described this as another “show of contempt” towards educational staff.

The government, led by MR and Les Engagés, has justified the decision by citing compliance with a European directive. However, unions argue the move will harm vocational education and healthcare.

Union leaders warned of job losses for teachers, potential school closures, and worsening nurse shortages. They accused the government of “destroying instead of building.” Under the plan, the diploma would be replaced by an assistant nurse training programme offered exclusively in adult education from 2026.

Unions slammed the reform, claiming it undermines the profession and could introduce less qualified staff into the already struggling sector.

They called on Ministers Glatigny, Degryse, and Coppieters to urgently reconsider the decision, asserting that the diploma can still be aligned with European standards.

