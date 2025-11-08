Police look for witnesses after fatal Brussels shooting

Credit: Belga/ Thierry Roge

Belgian federal police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a shooting in Schaerbeek, Brussels, that killed a 25-year-old man on Friday night.

Shots were fired at a group of people on Rue Adolphe Marbotin shortly before 21:18 on Friday, 7 November 2025. A 25-year-old man was fatally struck.

The suspects fled towards Chaussée de Haecht in the direction of the town hall, according to the federal police.

As part of their investigation, police are calling on anyone who witnessed the incident or was with the victim at the time to come forward. They assure complete confidentiality.

Witnesses can contact investigators via email at avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu or by calling the toll-free number 0800/30 300.

