Homes and cars damaged in Anderlecht during late night shooting

Brussels prosecutors have confirmed that gunshots were fired late on Wednesday night in Place Alphonse Lemmens, Anderlecht.

Just before midnight, several shots struck the façades of houses and parked vehicles in the area. Police found bullet impacts on properties, damage to cars, and around 20 bullet casings. No injuries were reported.

Forensic experts from the Federal Judicial Police and a ballistics specialist were called in to assist the investigation, which is ongoing to identify the perpetrators.

The incident occurred two days after a previous shooting at the same location. During that episode, an 11-year-old child was lightly injured by glass fragments while sleeping in a home hit by gunfire. Around 15 casings were recovered, and two suspects reportedly fled the scene on scooters. An attempted murder investigation has been launched.

Place Alphonse Lemmens has been under heightened scrutiny by local authorities. At the end of October, two journalists from the local broadcaster BX1 were confronted during a reporting assignment at the site. The attack was condemned by Mayor Fabrice Cumps and the Association of Professional Journalists.

