Shots fired last night in Anderlecht

A police van outside the Anderlecht City Hall, at Place du Conseil (illustrative). Credit: The Brussels Times

Shots were fired late last night in Anderlecht, according to a report in Bruzz confirmed by the local mayor.

The discharge was heard at around midnight in Place Alphonse Lemmens. Nobody was injured in the shooting, Mayor Fabrice Cumps (PS) confirmed.

According to Bruzz, it is currently unclear how many shots were fired and what type of weapon was used.

The incident comes days after a shooting in the same area which caused an injury to an 11-year-old child. The child was injured by shattered glass after a stray bullet hit the window of a house. The child was reportedly asleep at the time of the incident.

Bullet holes were also found in the window of a nearby house.

An ambulance arrived on the scene to provide the necessary care. The police's victim support services were called in to provide support to the child and their family.

Several bullet holes were also found on multiple vehicles parked on the square. Around 15 bullet casings were found on the scene.

