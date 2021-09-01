Belgium in Brief: Brussels Pauses, Belgium Moves On...

The start of September brings with it a host of new changes which we have covered in-depth. Some are straightforward; others require a bit more time to get your head around. Rather than try to summarise them all, let’s focus on one little element which harks back to the early days of coronavirus measures in Belgium.

As of today, Flanders and Wallonia have lifted the last of the major rules that have hobbled the hospitality industry for months, but in Brussels, these measures will stay in place.

So while the rest of the country sees:

No more restrictions on opening or closing hours,

Takeaway delivery available without restrictions,

No maximum for the number of people at a table, or minimum distance between,

No need to stay seated – so go get your own beer;

Brussels will be keeping things the way they are for another month. Sure, these changes are not the massive sweeping moves to reopen sectors we saw earlier in the year, but I do still wonder if people might find themselves venturing out of the capital regions for a late dinner or a drink.

If not, they just have to wait a little longer with current expectations that the Region’s current stricter rules will remain in force until at least 30 September.

So, the big question. How far would you travel for a late-night beer? Book a hotel in a different city to get a late dinner? Park in Flanders and order a last-ditch takeaway? Let @johnstonjules know.

