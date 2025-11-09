Man attacking Brussels police already convicted of violence

The railway station in Schaerbeek. Credit: Belga/Thierry Roge

Four police officers were nearly struck by a car while conducting checks on Rue de Brabant in Schaerbeek on Saturday.

The vehicle drove towards them in the opposite direction, but the officers managed to step aside just in time and were unharmed. The driver, who has reportedly already been convicted of violent offences in France, was detained and charged with attempted murder, according to the Brussels prosecutor’s office on Sunday.

Following his interrogation, the suspect was placed at the disposal of the prosecutor, and an investigating judge has been tasked with issuing a potential arrest warrant.

The suspect’s exact motivations are still being examined. It appears he recently arrived in Belgium and is flagged with a ban from entering French territory, where he was convicted of previous violent acts.

On Saturday evening, the King’s prosecutor visited the police station to offer support to the officers involved.

