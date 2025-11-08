High-speed driver attacks police officers in Brussels

Credit : Belga

Police officers in Schaerbeek, Brussels, narrowly avoided being hit when a speeding car deliberately drove into them on Brabantstraat during a vehicle check on Friday night.

The officers managed to jump aside at the last moment, but the vehicle collided with their police car instead.

Both officers have been declared unfit for work for at least four days due to the incident. The police vehicle was heavily damaged, underscoring the force of the impact, according to the Brussels-North police district.

The car’s driver, a 36-year-old man, was immediately arrested at the scene. Authorities began an investigation promptly, with various enquiries underway under the guidance of the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

On Saturday morning, he was questioned and found to be under the influence of alcohol. He is expected to appear before the investigating judge on Sunday. The suspect’s motive remains unknown at this time.

Brussels-North police are deeply shaken by the targeted attack on officers performing their duties. “Violence against police officers is unacceptable. Ensuring their safety is crucial. This attack serves as a stark reminder of the risks inherent in a profession that remains a calling,” said Olivier Slosse, chief of the Brussels-North police force.

