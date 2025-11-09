UK to send anti-drone team to Belgium

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

The United Kingdom is sending troops and equipment to Belgium to help counter the threat posed by unidentified drones in Belgian airspace, British Defence Chief Richard Knighton said on Sunday in an interview with the BBC.

On Friday, it was revealed that Germany and France are also providing military support after multiple unidentified drones were spotted above airports and military zones in recent weeks. Flight operations at Brussels Airport had to be halted several times on Tuesday and Thursday evenings due to the activity.

Knighton explained that Belgium’s defence chief requested assistance earlier this week, and British personnel and equipment are now on their way. Belgian security officials suspect Russian involvement in the drone activity, a theory that Knighton described as “plausible.”

Defence Secretary John Healey stated to the BBC that increasing hybrid threats highlight the importance of alliances and collective determination to defend critical infrastructure and airspace. He confirmed that British support is already being implemented.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken expressed gratitude online, noting that a British anti-drone team operating in Belgium strengthens collective security and demonstrates a united stance against hybrid threats.

Related News