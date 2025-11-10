Over 47,000 people to be notified of the end of their unemployment benefits

National Employment Office. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Lambert

The National Employment Office (ONEM) will send a third round of warning letters from 12 November, notifying jobseekers about the upcoming end of their unemployment benefits due to the Belgium's benefits' reform.

This round covers 47,691 individuals in the third compensation period who have accumulated fewer than eight years of full unemployment throughout their careers.

The group includes 13,839 people in Flanders, 12,989 in Brussels, 20,675 in Wallonia, and 188 in the German-speaking Community. These individuals will lose their benefits as of 1 April 2026.

The letters will be sent by post from 12 November, with electronic notices through eBox beginning on 11 November.

In 2026, three additional rounds of letters will address those in the first and second compensation periods, based on their career lengths.

Further notifications are scheduled for mid-January to inform jobseekers in the second compensation period. They will lose their entitlement on 1 July 2026.

