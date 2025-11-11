Suspicious powder letter found at a home in Antwerp

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

A letter containing a suspicious powder was found in the Antwerp district of Deurne on Tuesday morning, according to local police.

The letter arrived at a private address on Karel Govaertsstraat. The fire brigade and Civil Protection are on site.

So far, there are no reports of injuries, although medical services have been called in as a precaution.

The letter has been isolated and will be analysed further.

The police launched an investigation into the incident. It is not yet clear whether there is a possible link to drug crime.

