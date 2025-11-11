Warning issued for carbon monoxide poisoning

A firefighter measuring CO levels in a building. Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

A warning was issued for the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a toxic, odourless and invisible gas. It is released during the incomplete combustion of gas, fuel oil, coal, wood, or gasoline.

Certain weather conditions can make it more difficult for a home to be appropriately ventilated, increasing the risks of CO poisoning.

Symptoms of CO poisoning include headaches, dizziness, and nausea. In severe cases, symptoms include confusion and loss of consciousness, which could lead to a coma or even death.

The use of CO alarms, regular ventilation, and regular inspections of heating systems and chimneys reduces the risk of CO intoxication.

Weather forecast

Tuesday evening and night will remain dry with widespread clear spells and patches of high-altitude cloud. Minimum temperatures are expected to be between 6 and 11 °C.

On Wednesday, the weather will stay dry with sunshine and high thin clouds. Low-hanging clouds and mist are likely in the southeast during the morning, but these should dissipate quickly.

Temperatures will be mild, ranging from 12°C in the High Ardennes to 16 or 17°C in central areas, with a moderate southerly wind.

Thursday will bring alternating cloudy and clear periods. The southeast is expected to stay dry, with the most sunshine, while occasional rain may fall elsewhere, particularly in West and East Flanders and Antwerp.

Temperatures will remain mild, ranging between 14 and 17°C, with a light to moderate breeze from the south to southwest.

On Friday, rain and showers are forecast across Lower and Central Belgium. Southern areas, including regions south of the Sambre and Meuse rivers, are likely to remain largely dry with some clear spells.

Temperatures will vary from 12°C near the Dutch border to 17°C in Belgian Lorraine, with winds being light to moderate and shifting between northeast, southeast, and south.

Cloudy weekend

Saturday will see heavy cloud cover and widespread rain or showers across the country. Maximum temperatures will range from 9 to 14°C, with a light to moderate wind blowing from the northeast in northern areas and from varying southern directions in the south.

On Sunday, conditions will remain cloudy with chances of rain, and temperatures will notably drop, ranging between 7 and 11°C.

