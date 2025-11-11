Belgian King and politicians commemorate Armistice Day in Brussels

King Philippe of Belgium pictured during a World War I commemoration at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' monument in Brussels, Tuesday 11 November 2025. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

Belgium's King Philippe and several politicians attended the annual Armistice Day commemoration at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Congress Column in Brussels on Tuesday.

The ceremony began at around 10:20 a.m., with the king arriving at 10:30 a.m., accompanied by a delegation of mounted soldiers.

He laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a monument established in 1922 to honour Belgian war victims and soldiers who died during World War I.

The event marks 107 years since the guns fell silent after World War I, symbolised by a trumpet sounding the ceasefire at 11:00 a.m.

Belgian Defence Force units followed with a military parade, observed by Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA), Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA), and Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR).

Other attendees included representatives from the Constitutional Court, the Court of Cassation, the Brussels-Capital Region, and the city of Brussels.

Notably, Prime Minister De Wever wore a poppy, a symbol of World War I, referencing the poppies that grew near the battlefields in West Flanders where many Belgians lost their lives.

The commemoration also honoured victims of World War II.

The military parade featured various Belgian units, including the Royal Band of the Navy, medical staff, and students from the Duke of York’s Royal Military School in the United Kingdom.

