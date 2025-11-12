Liège man nearly decapitated his wife when he killed her, court hears

Accused Abrahim Oufrirh El Khoulati pictured during the composition of the jury for the trial of Abrahim Oufrirh El Khoulati, a 48-year-old man from Liege, accused of murdering his wife, at the Assize Court of Liege Province in Liege, Wednesday 05 November 2025. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

The trial of a man accused of murdering his wife began today at Liège Assize Court. Abrahim Oufrirh El Khoulati, a 48-year-old Liège resident, stands accused of murdering Rkia Zak in December 2021.

In its presentation of the facts, the prosecution referred to an expert report confirming that the accused had nearly decapitated the victim. El Khoulati has confessed to the murder of his wife, but he will deny premeditation.

The events took place on 26 December 2021, in Grivegnée. The court heard how El Khoulati attacked Zak, stabbing her repeatedly. The couple's daughters discovered their mother's lifeless body in the cellar of their family building. She had numerous stab wounds, including injuries suggesting an attempted decapitation.

The medical examiner's report, detailed in the indictment, mentions 25 stab wounds and a neck wound that nearly decapitated the victim. This wound caused a clean severance of two vertebral arteries and the spinal cord. Its characteristics suggest a post-mortem act.

History of domestic abuse

A climate of violence already existed within the couple, who lived in isolation. In 2019 and 2020, several incidents of violence and threats pitted the accused against his wife and children. These incidents led to Abraham Oufrirh El Khoulati's conviction for domestic abuse, resulting in a 12-month suspended prison sentence. In this context of violence, he was also subject to a temporary restraining order against his wife.

Described by his family as a violent father and husband, El Khoulati regularly threatened to kill his wife or dismember her. According to his daughters, he hid a knife under his pillow to frighten his wife and daughters. In this context, he had made death threats.

El Khoulati claims to have smoked too much cannabis on the day of the incident. He asserts that his wife insulted him and that he flew into a rage. It is for this reason that he allegedly grabbed a knife used for slaughtering sheep and attacked her. However, he denied any intention to kill, claiming that he thought his wife was "just injured".

El Khoulati's defence team confirmed that he has now confessed to the murder charge. "He killed his wife and he alone is responsible. He is also responsible for doing nothing to prevent his daughters from discovering the victim's body. He also admits to having inflicted domestic and intra-family violence. But the question of premeditation will generate further debate," stated Mr. de Fabribeckers, El Khoulati's lawyer.

