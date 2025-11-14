Parliament supports Belgium's bid to host the Einstein Telescope

Map of Euregio Meuse-Rhine. © Wikimedia Commons.

Belgium’s Chamber of Representatives has unanimously approved a resolution to actively support the Euregio Meuse-Rhine’s bid to host the Einstein Telescope.

The telescope is set to become the most advanced gravitational wave observatory in Europe.

While its final location remains undecided, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia have submitted a joint bid for it to be sited in the Euregio Meuse-Rhine, which straddles the three countries.

One proposed site is the former Montzen train station in Plombières, Belgium.

The final decision on the location is expected in 2026.