Flemish minister-president goes to UK to promote defence cooperation

Military aircraft flying over Brussels. Credit: The Brussels Times

The minister-president of Flanders, Matthias Diependaele (N-VA), is visiting London on Monday and Tuesday, where he will attend the international defence fair DSEI and advocate for the Einsteintelescope project in the Meuse-Rhine region during a stop in Cambridge.

The Flemish government has identified the defence industry as a strategic sector, highlighted by the defence plan announced earlier this year, which includes a Flemish defence fund aiming to secure €1 billion in capital.

During his visit to the DSEI (Defence and Security Equipment International) fair in London, Diependaele will tour the Belgian pavilion, where he will be joined by Pierre-Yves Jeholet (MR), Wallonia’s Minister of Economy and Industry. He will also witness collaborations involving Flemish companies, including a partnership between Euramec, based in Hamme, and British company JD2E on ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) technologies. Euramec will focus on flight simulators and sensors, while JD2E will handle software and operator training.

Diependaele will then travel to Cambridge to visit the Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge’s Physics Department. He plans to meet Vice-Chancellor Deborah Prentice to advocate for locating the underground Einsteintelescope at the tri-border region of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.

As part of the scientific component of the trip, Diependaele will meet Professor Bart Vanhaesebroeck of University College London to discuss collaborations in the life sciences. He will also speak with the UK Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, Patrick Vallance, again promoting the Einsteintelescope proposal.

“The United Kingdom remains an important trade partner for Flanders,” Diependaele stated. “With this mission, we aim to strengthen our collaboration in defence and innovation, while creating new opportunities for Flemish companies, knowledge institutions, and research centres.”

Related News