Rise in number of deaths on Belgian roads on weekday nights

Illustrative image of traffic. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Road deaths in Belgium increased by 4% during the first half of 2025, with a sharp rise in weekday night fatalities, according to the latest report from the road safety Institute, Vias, published on Friday.

After three years of decline, road mortality in Belgium is on the rise again. The Vias Institute identified weekday nights as a key factor driving this increase and stressed the need for close monitoring of the trend.

A total of 209 people lost their lives on Belgian roads between January and June, compared to 201 during the same period in 2024.

Fatal accidents on weekday nights rose significantly, with 34 deaths compared to 19 last year, surpassing the number of fatalities during weekend nights, which stood at 29.

Regional data showed a decrease in road deaths in Wallonia, dropping from 94 to 89. Conversely, Flanders saw an increase from 106 to 111, while Brussels recorded a notable jump from 1 to 9 fatalities. The number of road accidents involving injuries also rose across all three regions.

The report also highlighted a 55% surge in accidents involving electric scooters, climbing from 756 in the first half of 2024 to 1,170 in the same period this year. Additionally, motorbike accidents increased by 15%, and moped crashes rose by 16%.

