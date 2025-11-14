Pope called to remove Belgian Archbishop in letter by abuse survivors

Archbishop Luc Terlinden. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Several Belgian victims of sexual abuse in the Church have called on Pope Leo XIV to remove Archbishop Luc Terlinden, according to a letter they handed to the pontiff last weekend, as reported by La Libre on Friday.

The letter, signed by around ten victims, accuses Archbishop Terlinden of perpetuating harm to abuse survivors, believers, and the Church. It claims his leadership has been marked by a lack of empathy, indecisiveness, and a focus on shielding the institution instead of addressing the harm caused.

The letter was presented to the Pope on Saturday, following a lengthy audience with fifteen Belgian survivors of abuse.

Some victims are requesting the Church to acknowledge the lifelong impact of the trauma, which they estimate at one million euros per survivor. “These sexual abuses destroyed our lives,” said Gabriel Frippiat, one of the victims. “It’s not just the cost of psychotherapies.”

Tommy Scholtes, spokesperson for the conference of bishops, confirmed to La Libre that Archbishop Terlinden is scheduled to meet with victims next Monday.

Memorial services for victims of sexual abuse will be held in Liège, Antwerp, and Brussels on Sundays, the 16th and 23rd of November.

